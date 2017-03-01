Kings send Dwight King to Montreal for a 2018 draft pick

The Kings, who made a significant pre-trade deadline move last Sunday when they acquired goaltender Ben Bishop, jumped back into the marketplace Wednesday by trading left wing Dwight King to the Montreal Canadiens for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2018.

The Canadiens announced the deal with a news release and did not specify the conditions. The Kings later issued a news release and also did not specify the conditions of that pick. Those usually depend on the traded player’s performance, the number of games he plays with his new team or the length of the new team’s playoff run.

The trade opened the possibility for the Kings to make another deal or to give playing time to one or more of the young forwards currently on their minor-league team in Ontario (Calif.).

King, 27, played in 63 games this season and had eight goals and 15 points and 10 penalty minutes. For his career — which included being on the roster of their 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup champion teams — he had 52 goals, 108 points and 96 penalty minutes in 348 regular-season games.

A fourth-round pick in the 2007 NHL entry draft, he’s a rugged forward but one of many forwards on the Kings who fit that description. They have enough grit but not enough scoring. “I’m a little shocked but excited about the opportunity,” he told Canada’s RDS network.

The deadline for NHL trades is noon Pacific time on Wednesday. However, many trades are announced later, after the league has approved them. A late flurry can cause a backlog that delays the announcement of trades.

