Kings place Tyler Toffoli on injured reserve

The Kings placed forward Tyler Toffoli on injured reserve Wednesday because of a lower-body injury.

Toffoli, who last played Dec. 20, did not accompany the team on its two-game trip to Canada, meaning he will not suit until Saturday at the earliest. He joins defenseman Brayden McNabb and goalie Jonathan Quick on injured reserve, although Coach Darryl Sutter said the team is more banged up then it has acknowledged.

“We’ve had guys get hurt every game, and finish games, and no one knows about it,” he said. “So now we announced that [Toffoli’s] not playing for a while to get some treatment. It gives somebody else an opportunity and guys will just move up a little bit in the lineup.

“It’s not based on one player.”

Toffoli has played in 32 games this season, scoring eight times and registering 12 assists.The Kings play Vancouver on Wednesday before flying to Edmonton to meet the Oilers on Thursday.

