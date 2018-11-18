What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 11

Baltimore: Alex Collins, who leads the Ravens in rushing with 393 yards and six TDs, faces a Bengals defense that has allowed 500 total yards in each of last three games.
Buffalo: The Nathan Peterman era ended last week when the Bills released the second-year quarterback, who threw three TD passes with 12 picks in eight games.
Cincinnati: Head coach Marvin Lewis takes over defensive coordinator duties against the Ravens, whose record-setting defense in 2000 was coached by Lewis.
CHARGERS: If he throws two or more touchdown passes Sunday, Philip Rivers will become the sixth NFL quarterback to do so in 10 straight games.
Cleveland: Nick Chubb’s workload has increased from 16 touches over the first six games to 78 carries in the last month. He’s rushed for 406 yards during the latter stretch.
Denver: QB Case Keenum, who has been booed by frustrated Broncos fans this season, said with no apparent irony, “I feel like I’ve got the best job in the world.”
Houston: DeAndre Hopkins has four games with 10 or more catches, 100-plus yards and at least one TD in the last two seasons, the most in the NFL during that stretch.
Indianapolis: Andrew Luck needs one more 300-yard game — he has four this year — for an NFL-record 31 such games in a player’s first seven seasons.
Jacksonville: Leonard Fournette rushed for 290 yards and five TDs in two games against the Steelers last year. Back from a hamstring injury last week, he had 29 touches.
Kansas City: Chiefs fans didn’t know how to react after Patrick Mahomes revealed he likes ketchup on everything — even steak and macaroni and cheese.
Miami: Frank Gore is the first player to rush for at least 500 yards in 14 straight seasons. Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton did it 13 years in a row.
New England: With a six-yard reception last week, Tom Brady, 41, became the oldest player to catch a pass since Jerry Rice did it at age 42 during the 2004 season.
N.Y. Jets: Coach Todd Bowles’ job appears to be safe, at least for now, despite losing four straight heading into their off week. He is 23-35 overall with the Jets.
Oakland: Derek Carr has gone four straight games — since Oct. 7 against the Chargers — without having a pass picked off, the longest such streak of his five-year career.
Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger had five passes intercepted by Jacksonville in October 2017. Months later in the playoffs, he threw for five TDs against the Jaguars.
Tennessee: Dion Lewis has a shot at hitting 2,000 career yards rushing and 1,000 receiving Sunday. He needs 20 yards rushing and 13 receiving to reach the milestones.