NFL conference championship picks: Which teams will go to the Super Bowl?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have met on the field before, but this time it will be in Baltimore. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

When: Sunday, noon, CBS (Channel 2). Line: Ravens by 3½.

What do the Chiefs need to do: Run the ball and stick with it. Stay patient with the game plan and avoid riskier plays that can lead to turnovers. Baltimore’s defense feasts on that. Kansas City has done a great job lately of playing zone defense and keeping eyes on the quarterback, forcing teams to throw underneath. Try to stop the run. Chris Jones needs to have a big day bringing pressure.

What the Ravens need to do: The best way to counter Patrick Mahomes is to bring pressure, which Baltimore has done effectively all season. Let Lamar Jackson be himself. Let him play loose. If he needs to run a lot, he’ll have an extra week before the Super Bowl to recover. Try to get a big play over the top of the Kansas City defense, which won’t be easy, or a long run after catch. Sustain drives.

The pick: Baltimore is a really tough place on visitors, and the Chiefs have had to play very difficult back-to-back road games. The Ravens have beaten an NFL-record 11 teams with winning records. They are beyond battle-tested. RAVENS 28, CHIEFS 23