Breaking down matchups and picking four winners in the NFL playoffs’ divisional round

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud kept his poise all season, even against the Browns in his first playoff game last week. The Ravens will be focused on keeping him under siege. (Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Channel 7, ESPN. Line: Ravens by 9½.

What the Texans need to do: They need to pick up the blitz, avoid turnovers and stop the run. Baltimore is bringing pressure; the Ravens led the NFL in sacks. Turnovers give them an extra opportunity. Quarterback C.J. Stroud needs to be as sharp as he was against Cleveland. Play like they have nothing to lose.

What the Ravens need to do: Play their game. They were among the top teams in offense and defense all season. They should be healthier than they’ve been, and tight end Mark Andrews could come back from his ankle injury, which would be huge. Lean on their experience in these big games.

The pick: The Ravens will blitz more than Cleveland did and, as good as Stroud is, that will make a difference. Here’s betting Baltimore forces a turnover or two and, after a close first half, pulls away in the second. RAVENS 28, TEXANS 20