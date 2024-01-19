Ravens’ and 49ers’ No. 1 priority finally put to the test in divisional playoffs

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) led the Ravens over the Texans in the season opener, 25-9. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

The quarterbacks will be center stage when Houston plays at Baltimore, with the Texans’ Stroud, the likely offensive rookie of the year, sharing the stage with the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, on track to win his second NFL most valuable player award.

Even though his team was a league-best 13-4 this season, Jackson still is looking to carry over that success into a postseason, where he is 1-3 as a starter.

“Just keeping my mind focused on the assignment,” Jackson told reporters this week. “Not letting anything enter into my mind that would mess up my thoughts for the game.”

The Ravens are looking to host the AFC championship game for the first time, something the Kansas City Chiefs have done in each of the last five seasons.

In a sense, Baltimore is back where it started, as the Ravens opened the season at home against the Texans, rolling to a 25-9 victory.

Houston mustered just three field goals in that game, although Stroud threw for 242 yards in his NFL debut. The second overall pick from Ohio State would go on to throw for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, guiding the Texans back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

With their 45-14 thumping of Cleveland in the wild-card round, the Texans became the fourth team in NFL history and first since 2009 to win a playoff game with a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback.

Houston coach DeMeco Ryans, a onetime Texans linebacker named defensive rookie of the year in 2006, almost instantly reversed the fortunes of a downtrodden franchise, one of four NFL clubs that has yet to play in a Super Bowl.

Ryans told reporters this week that he and Stroud have similar mindsets.

“We come from winning cultures and winning teams,” said Ryans, who was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. “So really it was up to us to get this team going.”