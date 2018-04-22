NASCAR: Kyle Busch pulls away in overtime for third consecutive win

Kyle Busch pulled away on a restart in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish and won his third consecutive race in NASCAR's Cup Series.
Busch, who started 32nd but quickly worked his way into contention, outran Chase Elliott and teammate Denny Hamlin for his fifth career victory at Richmond Raceway. The victory is his 46th overall.
The race went more than 350 laps before there was a caution for an on-track incident, but with pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr., Elliott and Kevin Harvick all contending for the victory, a series of cautions forced four restarts over the final 47 laps.
Truex seemed a threat tp end an oh-for 74 record in short track racing, was running second when the caution flew with 11 laps to go, but a terrible pit stop saw him lose at least seven spots. He finished 14th.
NHRA: Pritchett breaks Royal Purple time record
Leah Pritchett broke the Top Fuel elapsed-time track record during the final qualifying session Saturday to take the top spot in the NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway.
The defending event champion had a 3.680-second pass at 326.00 mph.
"We've been developing our confidence the last couple of races," Pritchett stated. "To be able to put it on the track is phenomenal. We know we need to be exceptional because our competition is exceptional."
Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying, and Greg Anderson led the Pro Stock field. Hight had a 3.894 at 317.27 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Anderson remained on top Saturday with his Friday pass of 6.492 at 213.00 in a Camaro.