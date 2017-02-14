College basketball: Kentucky gets payback against Tennessee

Malik Monk had 20 points and a career-high eight rebounds, Derek Willis had 16 points and No. 13 Kentucky made 10 three-pointers in the first half to roll past Tennessee, 83-58, on Tuesday night at Lexington, Ky.

Seeking to stay atop the Southeastern Conference, the Wildcats (21-5, 11-2) avenged last month’s 82-80 road loss to the Volunteers with their best performance in a while.

Kentucky held Tennessee (14-12, 6-7) to 35% shooting. The Volunteers, who were outscored 18-0 in fastbreak points, got 17 points from Admiral Schofield.

No. 15 Florida 114, at Auburn 95: Canyon Barry scored a season-high 30 points and the Gators ((21-5, 11-2 SEC) rode a big second-half surge. Locked in a 50-50 tie at halftime, Florida went on a 13-3 run and never looked back. Auburn fell to 16-10, 5-8 in a game so dominated by offense that 13 players scored in double figures. Anfernee McLemore led the Tigers with 19 points.

at No. 16 Purdue 74, Rutgers 55: The Boilermakers (21-5, 10-3 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half, with center Isaac Haas finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and power forward Caleb Swanigan getting 17 rebounds. Nigel Johnson scored 23 points for the Scarlet Knights (13-14, 2-12).

No. 25 Notre Dame 84, at Boston College 76: Bonzie Colson collected 20 points, and the Fighting Irish (20-7, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to send the Eagles to their 10th straight loss. Boston College (9-18, 2-12) trailed, 78-76, with just under a minute left, but Notre Dame’s V.J. Beachem hit two free throws with 24.1 seconds to play. Ky Bowman led the Eagles with 29 points.