Three freshmen make AP's All-America basketball team for first time

Former Toronto Raptors coach Darrell Walker has been hired as the coach at Arkansas-Little Rock. Walker's hiring follows the firing of former coach Wes Flanigan this month after a school-record 25 losses by the Trojans. The 57-year-old Walker most recently spent two seasons as the coach at Division II Clark Atlanta University, where he was 45-18. … Tubby Smith isn't ready to retire, so after being fired by Memphis he was looking for employment. High Point needed a men's basketball coach and soon Smith got a call from his alma mater, which announced Tuesday they'd hired the former Kentucky coach. … Pittsburgh is turning to Jeff Capel to turn around its struggling basketball program. Capel will take over Kevin Stallings, who was fired earlier this month. Capel spent the last seven seasons as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. Capel previously served as head coach at Virginia Commonwealth and Oklahoma, taking both schools to the NCAA tournament during his tenure. The 43-year-old Capel has a 162-110 career record.