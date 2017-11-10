College football: Stanford upsets No. 9 Washington 30-22

Bryce Love ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns against the nation's stingiest defense, leading Stanford to a 30-22 victory over No. 9 Washington on Friday night in Palo Alto.

The Huskies (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) started fast with touchdown runs by Myles Gaskin on the first two drives but stalled after that in a crippling blow to their hopes of getting back to the four-team playoff.

The Cardinal (7-3, 6-2) bounced back from a loss at Washington State last week with a very balanced attack. K.J. Costello took advantage of opportunities downfield, completing 16 of 27 passes for a career-high 211 yards. Costello threw for just 105 yards in last week's loss.

The result leaves Stanford and the Cougars in control of the Pac-12 North race. Washington State can clinch a spot in the conference title game with wins at Utah on Saturday and Washington the following week in the final two games. The Cardinal will go with a win next week against California and one loss by the Cougars.

Love also boosted his Heisman hopes after being held to 69 yards last week on a gimpy ankle that also forced him to miss one game. While he failed to extend his streak of games with a run of at least 50 yards to 11 games, he helped Stanford control the clock with a strong performance against a defense that came into the game ranked first in the nation in yards allowed and second in scoring defense. The Huskies had allowed only three TD runs all season before facing Love.

Temple’s hopes for bowl still are alive

Frank Nutile threw for one touchdown and ran for other, Isaiah Wright had a 98-yard kickoff return and Temple kept its bowl hopes alive with a 35-24 win over Cincinnati on Friday night.

The Owls (5-5, 3-3 American) held off an inspired second-half effort by Cincinnati (3-7, 1-5). Hayden Moore threw a 29-yard pass to Thomas Geddis and Mike Boone had 28- and 21-yard runs on consecutive plays to make it a one-score game with 7:40 left in the third quarter, but Wright took the kickoff back 98 yards to answer the rally, then threw a two-point conversion pass to Nutile on a trick play.

Nutile completed 19 of 30 passes for 224 yards.

David Hood’s one-yard run midway through the second quarter gave Temple a 13-0 halftime lead. Hood was Temple’s leading rusher with 89 yards on 19 carries.

Cincinnati had a 76-yard punt return called back for an illegal block in the back and fumbled to set up one of Aaron Bourmerhi’s two first-half field goals.

Moore completed 20 of 36 passes for Cincinnati and was the Bearcats’ leading rusher with 75 yards in 11 carries.

BYU’s Canada tops 200 yards in win

Squally Canada ran for 213 yards and a touchdown as Brigham Young won at Nevada Las Vegas 31-21.

Johnny Stanton completed 20 of 33 passes for 325 yards and two TDs for the Rebels (4-6) but was intercepted by Fred Warner in the closing minutes to clinch the Cougars’ third win.