With mojo back in town, Dodgers stake their claim as best in the West

This game was won after it was apparently lost, in the top of the ninth, when reliever Caleb Ferguson allowed a tiebreaking home run to Daniel Descalso with Jansen standing in the bullpen. The closer was then brought into the game, summoning cries of “Why didn’t Roberts just start the inning with him!” Those cries grew louder when Jansen shut down the Diamondbacks to send it to the bottom of the ninth with the Dodgers trailing by just that one run.