USC Sports

USC vs. Michigan: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

USC running back Quinten Joyner celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Utah State at the Coliseum.
USC running back Quinten Joyner, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Utah State on Sept. 7. The Trojans open Big Ten play Saturday against Michigan in Ann Arbor.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

No. 11 USC looks to stay unbeaten on the young season with a win over No. 18 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The game kicks off shortly after 12:30 p.m. PDT (Ch.2, Paramount+).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

What you need to know

USC vs. Michigan: Three things to watch in Big Ten opener

How USC center Jonah Monheim became the Trojans’ leader

Lincoln Riley isn’t bothered that Michigan has switched QBs

How to watch USC vs. Michigan and betting odds

Two college football teams on exact opposite trajectories head into Week 3 of the college football season.

No. 11 USC will play its first ever Big Ten game Saturday against No. 18 Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at 12:30 p.m. PDT. The game will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be available on 710 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds heading into the game:
USC vs. Michigan: Three things to watch during the Trojans’ Big Ten opener

By Ryan Kartje

VIDEO | 13:46
CBS commentator Gary Danielson weighs in on USC-Michigan and the new-look Big 10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Before Jim Harbaugh built Michigan back into a national power, the coach was nearly kicked to the curb in Ann Arbor, Mich. Patience with Harbaugh’s plans wore thin. Recruiting was lagging. Fans called for his firing.

But Michigan kept Harbaugh and he raised a national title trophy in 2023.

As USC coach Lincoln Riley saw it, that was the sort of commitment required to rebuild a top program from the ground up. Like Harbaugh, he had no plans of letting outside pressure derail his process at USC.

“They had some ups and downs, right when Jim got there,” Riley said. “A lot of people thought on the outside, ‘Oh, they’re not gonna be able to turn it around,’ and they stayed the course. The thing I respected the most about them is they stayed very true and committed to their process and ignored everybody on the outside that thought they deserved an opinion.”

Read more >>>

