USC vs. Michigan: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

USC vs. Michigan: Three things to watch during the Trojans’ Big Ten opener

VIDEO | 13:46 CBS commentator Gary Danielson weighs in on USC-Michigan and the new-look Big 10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Before Jim Harbaugh built Michigan back into a national power, the coach was nearly kicked to the curb in Ann Arbor, Mich. Patience with Harbaugh’s plans wore thin. Recruiting was lagging. Fans called for his firing.

But Michigan kept Harbaugh and he raised a national title trophy in 2023.

As USC coach Lincoln Riley saw it, that was the sort of commitment required to rebuild a top program from the ground up. Like Harbaugh, he had no plans of letting outside pressure derail his process at USC.

“They had some ups and downs, right when Jim got there,” Riley said. “A lot of people thought on the outside, ‘Oh, they’re not gonna be able to turn it around,’ and they stayed the course. The thing I respected the most about them is they stayed very true and committed to their process and ignored everybody on the outside that thought they deserved an opinion.”

