Justin Turner tied a team postseason record with five RBIs and Yasiel Puig had a two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs as the Dodgers won Game 1 of the best-of-five series.
Game 2 is Saturday at 6 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium. Robbie Ray will be on the mound for Arizona and Rich Hill for the Dodgers.
Arizona doesn't score in eighth, Dodgers lead 7-4
|Houston Mitchell
Brandon Morrow still pitching. Enrique Hernandez replaces Granderson in left.
Paul Goldschmidt popped the first pitch to first.
J.D. Martinez hit a lollipop that dropped in front of Logan Forsythe. Forsythe should have caught that ball. And he's supposed to be in there for his defense.
Brandon Drury grounded up the middle. Corey Seager saw Forsythe going for the ball and said "Forget it, I'll do this myself" and turned a 6-3 double play. OK, he didn't say that, but I'd like to believe he was thinking it.