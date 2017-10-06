Clayton Kershaw ran into trouble in the seventh, always a troublesome inning for Kershaw in the playoffs, to close within 7-4.
Get complete coverage from inside and outside of Dodger Stadium from our team of reporters and photographers, including columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez and Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough.
Arizona retired quietly in fifth, Dodgers lead 7-1
|Houston Mitchell
Jeff Mathis flied to center. Zack Godley grounded to second. David Peralta hit pop fly to center than Corey Seager ran down. What time does Game 2 start?