Dave Roberts discusses keeping Pedro Baez on the playoff roster

The Dodgers included oft-derided reliever Pedro Baez on their National League Division Series roster, and their manager, Dave Roberts, framed the decision as an easy choice.

Speaking before Game 1’s first pitch Friday at Dodger Stadium, Roberts stopped short of saying he will deploy Baez as his primary set-up man for closer Kenley Jansen, as he did for much of the regular season. Still, he spoke confidently about the 29-year-old right-hander, the subject of significant scorn from the team’s fans.

“Ultimately, Pedro has been a big part of what we’ve done all year,” Roberts said. “I trust him. Arguably, he’s been our high-leveraged reliever outside of Kenley all year. So, I just think it makes sense.”

For the season, Baez authored a 2.95 earned-run average over 64 innings. But fans still recall his past postseason failures, and, this year, his flareups coincided with the team’s. He logged a 20.77 ERA over the first three weeks of September, seemingly hit around every night.

Baez then struck out seven of the last 12 hitters he faced over the season’s final week. Roberts hinted at the move Wednesday, when he stressed the importance of recency in roster decision-making.

Baez’s candidacy was also bolstered by his competition. The Dodgers opted against keeping nascent base-stealing threat Tim Locastro. Two other candidates for a bullpen spot, rookie right-handers Walker Buehler and Brock Stewart, struggled in September. Another, left-hander Luis Avilan, got hurt.

Buehler and Stewart have traveled to Camelback Ranch, where they will continue to throw in the off chance the club calls on them later on this month.