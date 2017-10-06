Diamondbacks name Robbie Ray their Game 2 starter

Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo named left-hander Robbie Ray his starting pitcher for Saturday’s second game of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. Ray threw 34 pitches out of the bullpen in Arizona’s wild-card game victory Wednesday, but he told the team he felt fine, so start on short rest he will.

“I never really get sore a whole lot,” Ray said Thursday. “So, yeah.”

On Friday, Ray indicated he had little doubt he’d get the baseball for this series’ second game.

“I want the ball every game, honestly,” Ray said. “I mean, if you didn't, you probably shouldn't be here. But I was going to get myself as ready as possible for this game."

Lovullo also confirmed that former Dodger right-hander Zack Greinke will start Monday’s Game 3 at Chase Field. Greinke exited early from the wild-card game, forcing Ray’s insertion to bridge the gap into the back end of the bullpen.

Ray, 26, was one of baseball’s best pitchers this season. Only Boston left-hander Chris Sale struck out a higher rate of batters.

By starting Saturday, Ray can also start a potential fifth game on normal rest. If Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts was telling the truth when he said that left-hander Alex Wood will start Game 4, Ray would be facing Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the fifth and final game.