Justin Turner's three-run home run and Yasiel Puig's double in the first has given the Dodgers a lead early in the game. A.J. Pollock's homer in the third is Arizona's only hit of the game.
Dodgers 0, Diamondbacks 0 after top of first
|Houston Mitchell
Looks like a full house at Dodger Stadium as Clayton Kershaw throws his first pitch to David Peralta. Kershaw got Peralta down 0-2 and walked him. Kershaw always seems overpumped for the playoffs.
Kershaw got A.J. Pollock down 0-2 and Pollock hit a sharp line drive to center for the first out.
The always dangerous Paul Goldschmidt struck out looking on a fastball right down the middle.
J.D. Martinez, he of the four-homer game, struck out. Kershaw threw a lot of fastballs, and also made 22 pitches in the inning.