Dodgers 0, Diamondbacks 0 after top of first

Looks like a full house at Dodger Stadium as Clayton Kershaw throws his first pitch to David Peralta. Kershaw got Peralta down 0-2 and walked him. Kershaw always seems overpumped for the playoffs.

Kershaw got A.J. Pollock down 0-2 and Pollock hit a sharp line drive to center for the first out.

The always dangerous Paul Goldschmidt struck out looking on a fastball right down the middle.

J.D. Martinez, he of the four-homer game, struck out. Kershaw threw a lot of fastballs, and also made 22 pitches in the inning.