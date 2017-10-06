Justin Turner's three-run home, Yasiel Puig's double give Dodgers 4-0 lead after one

Justin Turner electrifies the crowd with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Dodgers a quick 3-0 lead.

Chris Taylor led off the inning with a single and Corey Seager walked off a struggling Taijuan Walker.

Cody Bellinger followed Turner's homer with a single to center. Still no one out with Yasiel Puig at bat.

Puig doubles to right-center to score Bellinger. Even the national broadcast guys are giving the Dodgers credit, so it must be a great inning.

Curtis Granderson follows by striking out. Yasmani Grandal also strikes out, and the Diamondbacks walk Logan Forsythe intentionally to bring up Clayton Kershaw, who strikes out to end the inning.