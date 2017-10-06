Justin Turner's three-run home run and Yasiel Puig's double in the first has given the Dodgers a lead early in the game. A.J. Pollock's homer in the third is Arizona's only hit of the game.
Dodgers lead, 4-0, after top of second inning
|Houston Mitchell
Brandon Drury struck out to start the top of the second. Adam Rosales grounded to third, but Justin Turner bobbled it to allow Rosales to make it to first. Error on Turner.
Ketel Marte struck out on a nasty curveball and Jeff Mathis, who is a career .198 hitter, struck out looking. Not sure why Torey Lovullo went with Mathis instead of Chris Iannetta, who hits Kershaw pretty well.