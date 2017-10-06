Justin Turner's three-run home run and Yasiel Puig's double in the first has given the Dodgers a lead early in the game. A.J. Pollock's homer in the third got Arizona on the board.
Get complete coverage from inside and outside of Dodger Stadium from our team of reporters and photographers, including columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez and Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough.
Dodgers lead Arizona 4-0 after two innings
|Houston Mitchell
Zack Godley replaced Taijuan Walker for Arizona. Wonder if the Diamondbacks would turn to Walker in Game 4 if need be.
Chris Taylor led off his second inning in a row and struck out on a called strike three.
Corey Seager grounded to second.
Justin Turner walked and took second on a wild pitch, advancing to third on a bad throw by catcher Jeff Mathis.
Cody Bellinger struck out on a breaking pitch in the dirt to end the inning.