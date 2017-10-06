Dodgers lead Arizona 4-0 after two innings

Zack Godley replaced Taijuan Walker for Arizona. Wonder if the Diamondbacks would turn to Walker in Game 4 if need be.

Chris Taylor led off his second inning in a row and struck out on a called strike three.

Corey Seager grounded to second.

Justin Turner walked and took second on a wild pitch, advancing to third on a bad throw by catcher Jeff Mathis.

Cody Bellinger struck out on a breaking pitch in the dirt to end the inning.