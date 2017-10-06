Clayton Kershaw ran into trouble in the seventh, always a troublesome inning for Kershaw in the playoffs, to close within 7-4.
Dodgers lead Arizona, 4-1, after top of fourth thanks to some strong defense
|Houston Mitchell
J.D. Martinez singled up the center on a ball that was spinning like crazy and eluded Logan Forsythe at second.
Brandon Drury grounded into a 6-4-3 double play causing Dodgers fans to breathe a sigh of relief.
Adam Rosales drew a walk, as Kershaw seems to be struggling a bit. Ketel Marte hit a bouncer between first and second. Bellinger made a great play and forced Rosales at second.