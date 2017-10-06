Justin Turner's three-run home run and Yasiel Puig's double in the first has given the Dodgers a lead early in the game. A.J. Pollock's homer in the third is Arizona's only hit of the game.
Dodgers lead Diamondbacks 4-1 after three innings
|Houston Mitchell
Yasiel Puig led off the bottom of the third and looked like he got hit by a pitch, but it actually hit the knob of the bat. He then flied out to center.
Curtis Granderson struck out. I have now saved that sentence on cut and paste to save myself time tonight and the rest of the series.
Yasmani Grandal struck out swinging. A lot of strike outs on both sides tonight.