Dodgers take 9-4 lead after eight on Corey Seager's triple, Justin Turner's single

Chase Utley was announced as a pinch-hitter for Brandon Morrow, so Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo replace David Hernandez with Andrew Chafin. So Dave Roberts replaced Utley with Austin Barnes.

After all that maneuvering, Barnes singled to right.

And that's it for Chafin. Nice outing. Jimmie Sherfy will now be pitching.

Chris Taylor grounded to first, Barnes advancing to second.

Corey Seager triple down the right-field line, scoring Barnes.

Justin Turner singled through the drawn-in infield, scoring Seager. Turner has five RBIs in this game, tying a postseason record held by Pedro Guerrero and Davey Lopes.

Cody Bellinger struck out.

Yasiel Puig flied to left.