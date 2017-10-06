Dodgers take 7-1 lead after four innings

Logan Forsythe singled to center to start the inning. Godley had retired six of seven until then. Kershaw sacrificed Forsythe to second. Godley underhanded the ball to first and almost threw it away.

Chris Taylor walked, putting runners at first and second with one out for Corey Seager, who singled to left, scoring Forsythe. Taylor was aggressive on the bases and barely beat the throw to third.

Justin Turner singled to center, scoring Taylor. Turner has four RBIs on the night. Turner may be the most underrated player in the game today.

Cody Bellinger hit a bouncer up first. Paul Goldschmidt was ready to make the play but pitch Zack Godley got in the way and bobbled the ball. Error on Godley. Bases loaded, one out.

The Diamondbacks had the infield in. Yasiel Puig hit a slow grounder to short, but Arizona had no play at the plate, with Puig being thrown out at first.

Curtis Granderson grounded to second to end the inning.