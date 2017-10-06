Clayton Kershaw ran into trouble in the seventh, always a troublesome inning for Kershaw in the playoffs, to close within 7-4.
J.D. Martinez's homer pulls Arizona within 7-2 after top of sixth
A.J. Pollock drew a leadoff walk to start the top of the sixth inning. Noted Dodgers killer Paul Goldschmidt hit a shot to third that Justin Turner turned into a 5-4-3 double play.
J.D. Martinez then hit a ball about a mile high and a mile deep to left for a home run. Martinez has two homers in 11 career at-bats against Kershaw.
Brandon Drury struck out to end the inning.