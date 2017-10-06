Justin Turner tied a team postseason record with five RBIs and Yasiel Puig had a two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs as the Dodgers won Game 1 of the best-of-five series.
Game 2 is Saturday at 6 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium. Robbie Ray will be on the mound for Arizona and Rich Hill for the Dodgers.
Jansen pitches ninth and Dodgers win, 9-5
|Houston Mitchell
Kenley Jansen takes the mound.
Gregor Blanco, batting for Adam Rosales, flied to center.
Ketel Marte singled to center.
Daniel Descalso, batting for Jeff Mathis, walked.
Jake Lamb, batting for the pitcher, grounded to first. Bellinger forced Descalso at second, but Seager, attempting to turn the double play, threw the ball away. Marte scored.
David Peralta hit a shot up the middle that Jansen speared for the final out. Dodgers win, 9-5.