Video: Postgame interviews with Seager, Bellinger and Grandal

Justin Turner tied a team postseason record with five RBIs and Yasiel Puig had a two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs as the Dodgers won Game 1 of the best-of-five series.
Game 2 is Saturday at 6 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium. Robbie Ray will be on the mound for Arizona and Rich Hill for the Dodgers.
|Mark Potts
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager went two-for-four at the plate and drove in two runs.
Rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger scored his first postseason run on a Yasiel Puig double in the first inning.
Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal talks about what worked for Clayton Kershaw against the Diamondbacks.