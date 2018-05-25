Santa Anita's Gold Cups lacks out-of-state competition, but the $500,000 prize is still a big draw

Accelerate will be back for a rematch, along with the developing Dr. Dorr, a Bob Baffert-trained 5-year-old gelding that's owned by his wife, Jill. Dr. Dorr is three for three this year. While Baffert is focused on preparing his 3-year-old colt, Justify, for the Belmont Stakes, he sure would like to make his wife happy with a victory.