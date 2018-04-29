Golf: Horschel and Piercy win Zurich Classic team event

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy won the Zurich Classic team event Sunday, closing with a bogey-free 5-under 67 in alternate-shot play.
Horschel became a two-time winner at TPC Louisiana. He captured his maiden PGA Tour triumph at the 2013 Zurich Classic when it was a traditional every-man-for-himself event.
Horschel and Piercy surged into the lead with birdies on the 10th and 11th holes. They followed that with seven pars to hold off Jason Dufner and Pat Perez by a stroke. Dufner had a 14-foot putt for the tie on 18, but left it a foot short.
This was the second year of the Zurich's switch to a two-player team format.
The victory was Horschel's fifth and Piercy's fourth.
Bjork of Sweden wins European Tour's China Open
Alexander Bjork of Sweden shot a final-round 65 to claim a one-stroke victory for his maiden win on the European Tour at the China Open.
Bjork, who trailed by one stroke after three rounds, had a 72-hole total of 18-under 270 on the Topwin Golf and Country Club.
Adrian Otaegui of Spain, who had moved into a share of the third-round lead with England's Matt Wallace after shooting 67 on Saturday, matched that score on Sunday to finish in second. Wallace finished tied for third with two others after a 68, two strokes behind.