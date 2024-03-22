LPGA: Former USC player Malia Nam leads at Palos Verdes after two rounds

Malia Nam hits on the ninth fairway during the first round of the LPGA Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club on Thursday. Nam shot a two-under 69 on Friday to take the tournament lead.

Malia Nam took a one-stroke lead into the weekend in just her second career LPGA Tour start, shooting a two-under 69 on Friday in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club.

One of seven former USC players in the field at the scenic course overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the 24-year-old Nam — from Hawaii — played more than 100 rounds on the layout during her time with Trojans.

Playing in the final group of the day to tee off on No. 10, Nam pulled even with defending champion Ruoning Yin and Madelene Sagstrom with a birdie on the par-three sixth and took the lead with a birdie on the par-five seventh. She parred the final two holes to finish at eight-under 134.

Nam rebounded after struggling in the middle of the round. She had a double bogey on the par-four 15th and a bogey on the par-four first. In late January in Florida, she tied for 57th in her LPGA Tour debut at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Yin closed eagle-birdie-birdie for a 65. The 21-year-old Chinese player began the spree with a 5-iron to 6 feet for the eagle on No. 7 and ran in a 45-footer on the par-four eighth. Ranked fourth in the world, Yin followed her breakthrough LPGA Tour win last year at Palos Verdes with a major victory at the KMPG Women’s PGA.

Sagstrom had three late birdies in the afternoon session. The 31-year-old Swede birdied the par-five 14th and 16th and reached 7 under with a birdie on the par-three 17th. She won the 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio for her lone tour title.

Rose Zhang (68), Leona Maguire (65) and former UCLA player Alison Lee (70) were six under. The 20-year-old Zhang won the won the Mizuho Americas Open last year in her first professional start. Lee had a birdie-birdie-eagle run on Nos. 14-16 for a share of the lead, then dropped back with a bogey on 17.

Linn Grant (68) and Lauren Hartlage (71) were five under.

Second-ranked Nelly Korda had a late double bogey in a 67 that left her three under. She won the LPGA Drive On Championship in January in her last event.

First-round leader Maude-Aimee Leblanc followed her opening 64 with a 79 to make the cut on the number at one over. The only player in the field with a bogey-free opening round, the Canadian had nine bogeys in the second.

Seri Pak is the tournament host for the first time. Pak is one of the most influential players in LPGA history, a pioneer for South Korean players to follow her path.

PGA Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Stewart Cink made a great escape from the pine straw for an unlikely birdie and had a four-under 67 that gave him a five-way share of the lead and a chance to entertain thoughts of winning for the second straight tournament.

There’s just one difference for Cink. The golf course is a lot longer. And the guys he is trying to beat are a lot younger.

The 50-year-old Cink, who blew a chance to win on the PGA Tour Champions two weeks ago with a back-nine meltdown, looked steady on a day of 30 mph gusts in the morning, some wind in the afternoon but not close to the nasty weather expected at Innisbrook.

He was tied at 6-under 136 with Kevin Streelman (72), tour rookie Chandler Phillips (68), Brendon Todd (69) and Mackenzie Hughes (68).