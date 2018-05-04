Golf: Peterson's two eagles carries him to lead at Quail Hollow

He holed a bunker shot from just under 60 feet away on the par-5 seventh hole. Then he holed a 56-degree wedge from 107 yards in the fairway for eagle on the next hole. It almost got even better. From the trees left of the ninth fairway, his approach cleared the bunker and was headed for the flag as the crowd — "seven or eight people and a Golden Retriever in the grandstands back there," he said — began to cheer in anticipation.