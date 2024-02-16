Advertisement
Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational in middle of his second round

Tiger Woods watches his shot out of the rough on the 12th hole in the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Thursday.
Associated Press
Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday at the Genesis Invitational after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole.

PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek said on the telecast that Woods had an illness, and that it was not related to his ankle or back.

Woods was one-over par for the round and projected just outside the cut when he asked for a cart and was driven off the course by a rules official.

Woods had not played an official event since the Masters last April, withdrawing in the middle of the third round of the rain-delayed major. He played the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December against a 20-man field with no cut, and the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son.

Woods had said he hoped to play one tournament a month through the major season. He had said Thursday he was experiencing back spasms, which led to his shank on the final hole.

