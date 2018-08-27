Jim Rome can be seen and heard just about everywhere — but on L.A. radio he's tough to find

By every measure of today’s smack-talk consumer landscape, Rome’s show is more ubiquitous now than in its entire 22 years of syndication. About 200 markets carry it, accounting for more than 2 million listeners each weekday from 9 a.m. to noon. That’s when Rome grinds it out, solo, from a new TV studio home base near South Coast Plaza. It’s the evolution of a simulcast carried, since the first of the year, over CBS Sports Network, a cable TV channel that reaches some 70 million homes. Including many in L.A.