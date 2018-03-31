Ducks beat Kings with complete-game effort they hope is blueprint for rest of season

Friday's game might be the closest one of them gets to postseason play, and that's too bad. One of them will make the playoffs as the third place team in the Pacific Division, and the Kings hold that spot for the moment with 94 points. The Ducks, on another wild night in the West scramble, landed in the first wild-card spot with 93 points and hold a game in hand on the Kings. The Ducks have four games left and the Kings have three.