Letters: Enough of the star-spangled banter?

Enough already with the phony patriotism and the national anthem at NFL games. The U.S. Flag Code says that "all present should stand at attention facing the flag." I have seen plenty of television coverage of football players standing, sitting and kneeling. I've also seen footage of camera operators filming those players. Why is it that nobody makes a fuss over the camera operators not standing at attention and facing the flag? And how many hundreds if not thousands of other people at the stadiums aren't adhering to the letter of the Flag Code? Perhaps all of those people should be fined, or thrown out of the stadiums, or, as one temporary resident of Washington has suggested, be deported.