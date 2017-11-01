Astros' Carlos Correa proposes after World Series win

After winning the World Series, the Houston Astros will soon be sporting flashy championship rings, but it appears Carlos Correa came prepared with a ring of his own.

Moments after his team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to give Houston its first World Series title, the Astros shortstop got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

"And right now I'm about to take another big step in my life," Correa said while being interviewed by Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal. "Daniella Rodriguez, will you marry me?"

An emotional Rodriguez, who was Miss Texas USA in 2016, moved past a barricade to embrace and kiss Correa, who placed the ring on her finger.

She said yes.