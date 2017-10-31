A.J. Hinch is bonding with his family during the World Series

The toughest postseason decision Houston manager A.J. Hinch had to make had nothing to do with pitching changes or setting a lineup. But what has kept him up at night is his decision to take daughters Hailey and Kaitlin out of school to accompany their dad on the Astros’ playoff run.

“They’ve been to school six days this month, which is hard for me,” Hinch said Tuesday. “A Stanford grad, it’s hard for me to pull my kids out of school.”

Which isn’t to say the girls aren’t getting an education. Hinch said the once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience a World Series from the inside is something no one in his family will forget.

“There’s so much of this story behind the scenes. All of us in baseball cherish our families and what they sacrifice for us to live out this dream and do this crazy stuff.”

There was one drawback, though: The girls had to celebrate Halloween at the team hotel Tuesday.

“The trick-or-treating in the hotel will suffice because I think this is special circumstances. So is missing school,” Hinch said. “But you should stay in school.”