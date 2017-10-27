A.J. Hinch says Yuli Gurriel is 'remorseful' for his gesture apparently aimed at Yu Darvish

Houston manager A.J. Hinch said he was aware that first baseman Yuli Gurriel made what appeared to be a racist gesture after hitting a second-inning home run off Dodger pitcher Yu Darvish, who is Japanese.

“I think he’s going to have a statement,” said Hinch, who added that he had not had a chance to discuss it with his player immediately after the game. “I do know that he’s remorseful.”