The Astros scored four runs in the second inning to chase Yu Darvish early, and held on for the win to take the edge in the Series. Game 4 is Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. Alex Wood vs. Charlie Morton.
A.J. Hinch says Yuli Gurriel is 'remorseful' for his gesture apparently aimed at Yu Darvish
|Kevin Baxter
Houston manager A.J. Hinch said he was aware that first baseman Yuli Gurriel made what appeared to be a racist gesture after hitting a second-inning home run off Dodger pitcher Yu Darvish, who is Japanese.
“I think he’s going to have a statement,” said Hinch, who added that he had not had a chance to discuss it with his player immediately after the game. “I do know that he’s remorseful.”