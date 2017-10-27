Sports

The Astros scored four runs in the second inning to chase Yu Darvish early, and held on for the win to take the edge in the Series. Game 4 is Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. Alex Wood vs. Charlie Morton.

A.J. Hinch says Yuli Gurriel is 'remorseful' for his gesture apparently aimed at Yu Darvish

Kevin Baxter

Houston manager A.J. Hinch said he was aware that first baseman Yuli Gurriel made what appeared to be a racist gesture after hitting a second-inning home run off Dodger pitcher Yu Darvish, who is Japanese.

“I think he’s going to have a statement,” said Hinch, who added that he had not had a chance to discuss it with his player immediately after the game. “I do know that he’s remorseful.”

