Alex Bregman makes that play home routinely now

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman makes a throw to first base for an out during the third inning of Game 4.

For the second time in one week, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman made a superb play to cut down a runner at home plate.

This time, he scooped up Chris Taylor’s one-out grounder in the sixth inning tonight and threw out Austin Barnes, who was running from third base on contact. The play preserved this game’s scoreless tie for another half-inning.

Last time, in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, he did it to Greg Bird in the fifth inning of a one-run game the Astros went on to win.

It all stems from a different decision Bregman made on Sept. 24 against the Angels. With runners on the corners in a scoreless tie, he fielded a similar grounder by Justin Upton and tried to turn a double play. It didn’t work, the runner scored, and the Angels won.

Afterward, Astros coaches informed Bregman he should throw home in any similar situations that arose in the playoffs.

Count it as a lesson learned.