Dodgers' Alex Wood is trying to absorb the championship atmosphere

Alex Wood, the Dodgers’ Game 4 starter, enrolled at the University of Georgia the year after the Bulldogs went to the College World Series. But that doesn’t mean he’s never played for a title before this season.

“In high school, won a state championship,” he said. “Lost my junior year. And after that, nothing notable. So this is my first massive experience in terms of a championship.”

So he’s trying to make sure he takes it all in.

“The biggest thing for me is just trying to kind of let it all sink in and enjoy the moment,” said Wood, who lost his only postseason start this year. “It goes by so fast, and you turn back and you’re like, ‘Wow, what happened? We won the World Series or lost or whatever it may be.’

“That’s like anything in life. So I’ve been trying to take it all in and enjoy it.”