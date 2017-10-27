Astros don't score in first inning

Bottom of the first.

George Springer doubled to right-center.

Alex Bregman fouled off a few two-strike pitches before he grounded to third, Springer holding at second.

They are making Yu Darvish work, with 13 pitches already.

Jose Altuve flied to deep center, Springer advancing to third. They are hitting the ball hard off Darvish.

Carlos Correa grounded to short.

Dodgers 0, Astros 0