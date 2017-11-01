Astros fans 'can't believe it' — their team is World Series champions

At El Tejano in North Hollywood, Astros fans cheered and jumped up and down, spilling beer on the floor. They cried, hugged and chanted "Astros" and "We did it" while Dodgers fans looked on.

"I can't believe it," Becca Halpin said. "Amazing. I'm so happy. I've got no energy left."

As music played, people screamed out, "It just hit me, I can't believe we won," and, "We're world champions."

Standing by the bar, Cris Arias, 42, tried to take it all in.

"My heart was going crazy," Arias said. "People didn't expect this to go well as it did."

"No matter what, it was a great World Series," he added.

No one could agree more than Bao Chung, 39, who bought a ticket to Los Angeles at the last minute to watch Game 6.

"We lost, but we ended up staying," Chung said.

He and his friend slept in their rental car and came to El Tejano in North Hollywood with other Houston fans to watch and support the team. It was his first time in Los Angeles.

"Now we gotta buy a ticket home," he said.