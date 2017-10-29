Astros' Ken Giles won't be pitching in key situations

In the regular season, opponents scored on Houston Astros closer Ken Giles only once in his final 19 outings, and 12 times in his 63 appearances. In the postseason, they have scored on Giles six times in seven outings. In the World Series, he’s allowed as many runs as he has recorded outs.

He’s morphed from one of the sport’s better pitchers into one of its worst. No reliever has ever been scored upon more frequently in one postseason.

The long-term implications for Giles’ status are unclear, but his role in the rest of this tied World Series is certain. He won’t be pitching in anything resembling a high-leverage situation.

“I'll try to lift the burden off of him carrying this end-of-the-game pressure with him,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Obviously, he's had a rough go of it. He's more than equipped to handle it. And I'm not sure how the game is going to play out. If I've got to give him the ball at some point, he's got the weapons to get outs.”