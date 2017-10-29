Jose Altuve's three-run homer ties it up, 7-7

Bottom of the fifth.

Marwin Gonzalez flied to deep left.

Brian McCann struck out looking after hitting a long fly ball that just curved foul.

George Springer walked.

Alex Bregman walked. First and second, two out.

And that's it for Clayton Kershaw. Kenta Maeda in the game.

Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to center. 7-7.

Carlos Correa hit a roller to third, which Forsythe threw away. Correa to second. Single and an error.

Yuli Gurriel grounded to short.