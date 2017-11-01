Astros take 5-0 lead in top of second inning

Top of the second.

Brian McCann walked.

Marwin Gonzalez doubled to right-center.

With the infield in, Josh Reddick grounded to second. Runners had to hold.

Brandon Morrow is warming up in the Dodgers bullpen.

Lance McCullers Jr. grounded to second. The ball was hit slowly, allowing McCann to score. 3-0 Astros.

George Springer homered to left. 5-0 Astros.

And that's it for Yu Darvish. Brandon Morrow is now in the game.

Alex Bregman struck out swinging.