Live updates: World Series Game 5
One of the craziest games in World Series history has seen frequent lead changes and several home runs as Houston and L.A. each try to win a pivotal Game 5.



Astros take 11-8 lead after seven innings

Houston Mitchell

Bottom of the seventh. Brandon Morrow, pitching for the 12th time in 13 postseason games, now on the mound.

George Springer homered to left. It's now 8-8.

Alex Bregman singled to center.

Jose Altuve doubled to left-center, scoring Bregman. 9-8 Astros.

Carlos Correa homered to give the Astros an 11-8 lead. Greatest World Series ever.

And that's to for Morrow. Tony Cingrani now in the game.

Yuli Gurriel struck out swinging.

Josh Reddick struck out swinging.

Evan Gattis flied to right.

 

 

 

 

Latest updates

