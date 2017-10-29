Astros take 11-8 lead after seven innings

Bottom of the seventh. Brandon Morrow, pitching for the 12th time in 13 postseason games, now on the mound.

George Springer homered to left. It's now 8-8.

Alex Bregman singled to center.

Jose Altuve doubled to left-center, scoring Bregman. 9-8 Astros.

Carlos Correa homered to give the Astros an 11-8 lead. Greatest World Series ever.

And that's to for Morrow. Tony Cingrani now in the game.

Yuli Gurriel struck out swinging.

Josh Reddick struck out swinging.

Evan Gattis flied to right.