One of the craziest games in World Series history has seen frequent lead changes and several home runs as Houston and L.A. each try to win a pivotal Game 5.
Astros take 11-8 lead after seven innings
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the seventh. Brandon Morrow, pitching for the 12th time in 13 postseason games, now on the mound.
George Springer homered to left. It's now 8-8.
Alex Bregman singled to center.
Jose Altuve doubled to left-center, scoring Bregman. 9-8 Astros.
Carlos Correa homered to give the Astros an 11-8 lead. Greatest World Series ever.
And that's to for Morrow. Tony Cingrani now in the game.
Yuli Gurriel struck out swinging.
Josh Reddick struck out swinging.
Evan Gattis flied to right.