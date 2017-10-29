One of the craziest games in World Series history ends when Alex Bregman singles to left to score the winning run. Houston has 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Astros win, 13-12
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the 10th. Kenley Jansen still pitching.
Evan Gattis grounded to third.
Marwin Gonzalez struck out swinging.
Brian McCann was hit by a pitch.
George Springer walked.
Alex Bregman singled to left, scoring Derek Fisher, who ran for McCann. Astros win, 13-12.