One of the craziest games in World Series history ends when Alex Bregman singles to left to score the winning run. Houston has 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch at 5:20 p.m. PT.




Astros win, 13-12

Houston Mitchell

Bottom of the 10th. Kenley Jansen still pitching.

Evan Gattis grounded to third.

Marwin Gonzalez struck out swinging.

Brian McCann was hit by a pitch.

George Springer walked.

Alex Bregman singled to left, scoring Derek Fisher, who ran for McCann. Astros win, 13-12.

Latest updates

