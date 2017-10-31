Brian McCann is living the suite life with Astros

This is catcher Brian McCann’s first season with the Astros. So in an effort to get to know his new teammates, when the team was rained out of an April game in Oakland, he bought a luxury suite for a Golden State Warriors’ playoff game and hosted a boys night out.

He did the same thing Monday night in Los Angeles, renting a suite at the Staples Center for the Clippers’ game with Golden State.

“I've never seen anything like it. And I've been on a lot of teams and winning teams will always brag about their chemistry and the culture and the camaraderie,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “To live it is pretty special.

“We had a mixture of guys: We had some core guys that had come back from our '15 and '16 team. We had some veterans, like [Carlos] Beltran and McCann and [Josh] Reddick. We had some guys that were making our team for the first time, guys like [Alex] Bregman, and [Yuli] Gurriel. So it contributes at some level. “