Clayton Kershaw will be available for Game 7

Dodger manager Dave Roberts, who has ridden his bullpen hard in the World Series, said everyone will be available to pitch in relief in Game 7 on Wednesday. And everyone includes ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who came out of the pen to rescue the Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series a year ago.

“When you’re talking about Clayton Kershaw, Game 7, I think anything’s within reason,” Roberts said. “Knowing that we have Alex Wood, Clayton and everyone else available, that’s a good sign.”

Kershaw, who beat the Astros in Game 1, threw 97 pitches in 4 2/3 innings of Game 5, which Houston won. And though Kershaw is fanatical about his preparations, he said that’s something that’s out of his control now.

“Preparation’s out the door at this point. Routine’s out the door,” he said. “I’ll be ready. Whatever they need from me.”

“How often do you get to play in Game 7 of a World Series?” he added.