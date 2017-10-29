Sports
Live updates: World Series Game 5
Sports

One of the craziest games in World Series history has seen frequent lead changes and several home runs as Houston and L.A. each try to win a pivotal Game 5.



Dodgers close to 11-9 in top of eighth

Houston Mitchell

Top of the eighth. Brad Peacock still pitching.

Austin Barnes struck out looking.

Joc Pederson doubled to left.

Chris Taylor was hit be a pitch. First and second, one out.

And that's it for Brad Peacock. Will Harris in the game.

Corey Seager doubled to left-center, scoring Pederson, Taylor stopping at third.

Justin Turner flied to right, not deep enough to score Taylor.

Andre Ethier was announced as the pinch-hitter for Kikè Hernandez. And that's it for Will Harris. Chris Devenski is coming in to pitch.

Ethier grounded to first.

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°